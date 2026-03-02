Pokémon Winds and Waves Release Date Might Be Sooner Than Expected, Leaker Hints

Pokémon Winds and Waves release date isn’t until 2027. However, according to a popular leaker, players might not have to wait until the end of next year to get their hands on the new Pokémon Gen 10 games.

When Pokémon Winds and Waves was announced, players were shocked after Game Freak revealed its release date was 2027. Many fans had expected the Pokémon Gen 10 games to launch later this year. The delayed release also had some players fearing that Pokémon Winds and Waves wouldn’t come out for another 21 months, given most Pokémon games launch during the November season.

However, according to an insider, we might not have to wait that long. This latest rumor comes from CentroLeaks. In a recent post on X, the leaks account hinted that Pokémon Winds and Waves release date will not be at the end of 2027. “You won’t have to wait until November 2027.” When a fan asked the popular Pokémon leaker if he thought Gen 10 games would launch in the second half of the year, he doubled down and responded, “Nah, earlier.”

Of course, it should be pointed out that CentroLeaks didn’t specifically say a release date had been leaked. The account also didn’t share any sources or why they believe we won’t have to wait until November. It could just be a hunch they have. However, given that CentroLeaks has posted accurate Pokémon Gen 10 leaks in the past, it’s intriguing nonetheless. For example, the account actually posted the Pokémon Winds and Waves names back in October 2025.

When Will Pokémon Winds and Waves Come Out?

The Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is sometime in 2027. Outside of Game Freak saying it’s a “global simultaneous release,” we don’t actually have a launch window. The reason some fans feared that Gen 10 wouldn’t actually be released for another 21 months is because most mainline Pokémon games launch in the Fall.

Since 2016’s Pokémon Sun and Moon specifically, most generation games have been released between November 15 and 18 of their respective year. However, if CentroLeaks’ latest post is to be believed, Game Freak could finally break this trend by releasing Pokémon Winds and Waves in the first half of 2027 instead. Interestingly, we might look to the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus as a recent example of this.

In 2022, when Pokémon Legends: Arceus released, its launch date was January 28, 2022. At the time, this was unusual for TPC, as again most of their major titles would launch in the Fall. Is it possible that Winds and Waves also launches in January 2027 or a few months later?

Is the Pokémon Winds and Waves Leak Legit?

I would take this latest Pokémon Gen 10 release date rumor with a major grain of salt. As I said, the CentroLeaks account didn’t exactly give a time window or even post it as a leak. At best, they hinted that we “wouldn’t be waiting” until November 2027. It might also just been the accounts “opinion” and not a proper leak.

Regardless, we’ll have to wait a bit longer until we get confirmation of the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date. If its launches in early 2027, then the delay won’t actually be that long. If it release in November of next year, then we are pretty much looking at a two-year wait. Hopefully it’s the former and not the latter!