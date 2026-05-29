Police Are Hunting a Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Keeps Writing ‘I Fart3d in Yoga’ Around London

Say what you will about Banksy, but at least he (or whoever) has spent years trying to elevate street art. The guy turned spray paint into political commentary, dragging art out of stuffy museums and sticking it directly onto walls, out in the open, where regular people actually live.

But the world is about ebbs and flows, trends that rise and fade, replaced by its inevitable counter, a retort that challenges all we previously knew. While Banksy elevated street art, some mysterious hero currently being hunted by police has risen from the shadows to remind everyone that graffiti can also just be a guy spray-painting “I fart3d in yoga” on a wall.

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London Police Are Searching for the ‘I Fart3d in Yoga’ Graffiti Artist

According to Portland’s KOIN 6, citing reports from London, police are now investigating a mystery graffiti artist who has tagged the phrase at multiple locations. CCTV footage released by Hammersmith and Fulham Council shows a man in shorts and a white T-shirt strolling up to construction hoardings in Shepherd’s Bush before spray-painting the message, complete with a cartoon-y figure that looks like someone performing some kind of yoga stretch, presumably mid-fart.

Authorities removed the graffiti and asked the public for help identifying the suspect, moving quickly before this spray-painted vigilante becomes a folk hero who’s really more of a symbol than a man. As silly as this is, I’ve seen how things like this have escalated. We laugh now, but it’s going to become mighty depressing when this silly act of irreverent rebellion becomes a multibillion-dollar brand with people all over the world wearing “I fart3d in yoga” Uniqlo shirts.