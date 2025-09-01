Police Open Homicide Investigation After Festivalgoer Found Dead at Burning Man

The annual Burning Man festival began on August 24 in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, and has since been plagued with high winds, heat, and various installation collapses. As the festival began winding down on August 30 with the symbolic burning of the wooden Man effigy, festivalgoers notified police of a body found in a “pool of blood” on festival grounds.

Around 9:14 p.m. on Saturday, a Pershing County Sheriff’s Office deputy was flagged down, where an attendee reported the body. Sheriff’s deputies and Bureau of Land Management rangers arrived at the campground to find an “obviously deceased” man in a pool of blood, according to a press release from Sheriff Jerry Allen.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Division was also called in to investigate the scene. Additional Black Rock Rangers secured the area and questioned several festival attendees.

“Although this act appears to be a singular crime, all participants should always be vigilant of their surroundings and acquaintances,” said Sheriff Allen. The man’s identity was not released, and his body was taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Burning Man festival releases statement following homicide investigation

The Sheriff added, “There is no further information available at this time but it will be released as appropriate to provide for communication, while still preserving the integrity of the complicated investigation of a crime in a city which will be gone by the middle of the week.”

A homicide investigation has been opened, and Burning Man released a statement following the incident. The festival shared information on law enforcement involvement, urging attendees not to interfere with police. There are also several locations to access free public WiFi for participants to stay in communication with friends and family.

Additionally, Burning Man shared resources for attendees in an emergency. The Black Rock Rangers were available for 27/7 support. Black Rock City’s Emergency Services Department’s Crisis Support team was available as well.

Burning Man comes to a close today, September 1, but the investigation remains ongoing. This isn’t the first tragic death at Burning Man, however. In 2024 a woman was found unresponsive during the opening of the festival, where life-saving attempts were unsuccessful. The year before that, a man died after heavy rains trapped thousands in mud.

Photo by David Crane/picture alliance via Getty Images