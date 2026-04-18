Popular PSP RPG Officially Getting a Remake 20 Years Later

Two decades after this RPG series took the PSP era by storm, it is now being fully remade and updated for Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS5.

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The Trails series, for those who might not be familiar, is a collection of science fantasy RPGs that kicked off around 2004. The turn-based RPG series has 13 main entries and inspired manga, anime, and other adaptations over the years.

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Recently, the original developer, Nihon Falcom, has teamed up with GungHo to revisit some of the most iconic installments from the history of the series. Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter released in September 2025 to overwhelmingly positive reviews. The reimagining of the first chapter of the series featured enhanced visuals and refined gameplay to bring the series into the modern era.

After the success of the first installment, the team is back and prepared to announce what is next for the series. Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter is officially on the way and is releasing on September 17, 2026.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter delivers a full remake of the fan-favorite The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC. The upcoming game will feature updated visuals, reorchestrated music, quality-of-life improvements, and full English and Japanese voice acting.

The standard edition of the game will retail for $59.99 on PC, Switch, and PS5 or for $64.99 for the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Players who purchase the Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be able to upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition by purchasing a $4.99 Upgrade Pack.

Fans who are new to the series should be aware that the game’s description does spoil some of what happens in the 1st Chapter, so consider skipping the synopsis until that one has been finished.

Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Spoiler Warning:

“Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter picks up in the wake of the unrest that shook the Liberl Kingdom in Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter. The story continues as Estelle sets out to find Joshua after he disappears amid a growing continental conspiracy and confronts the Enforcers of Ouroboros. Though the struggle centers on Liberl Kingdom, its implications touch the wider continent of Zemuria, drawing Estelle into ancient mysteries, political tensions, and the truth behind Joshua’s past.”

For now, that should be everything gamers need to know about the upcoming reimagining. Be sure to check out the 1st Chapter before diving into this one and check back soon for more updates and news.

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter will launch on September 17, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.