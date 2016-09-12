Pork Roast Sandwich

Servings: 16

Prep: 3 hours

Total: 48 hours

Ingredients

for the roast pork:

1 kilogram pork neck

30 grams kosher salt

thyme

for the buns:

500 ml plus 30 ml warm milk

100 grams melted butter

50 grams fresh yeast

50 ml sesame oil

2 grams kosher salt

25 grams granulated sugar

5 eggs

for the pickle brine:

1 kilogram granulated sugar

1 liter white vinegar

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

10 whole black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

1 star anise

for the cabbage:

1 whole red cabbage, thinly sliced

400 ml pickle brine

50 grams unsalted butter

100 grams Dijon mustard

for the pickled cucumber:

2 cucumbers, diced

kosher salt, to taste

500 ml pickle brine

for the crackling:

one piece pork skin

1 liter water

30 grams kosher salt

for serving:

mayonnaise

Directions

1. Prepare the pork: Salt the pork, rub with the thyme, and refrigerate overnight.

2. The next day, heat the oven to 300°F|150°C. Heat a roasting pan over high heat and brown the pork, turning as needed, until golden all over, about 15 minutes. Place in the oven and roast for 45 minutes. Cool completely before cutting into small pieces.

3. Make the buns: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine 2 cups|500 ml milk, the butter, yeast, sesame oil, salt, sugar, and 4 eggs with 1 cup|250 ml warm water. Knead for about 10 minutes or until smooth. Shape the dough into 4 ounce|120 gram balls, place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, cover with cling film, and leave in a warm place to rise for 2 hours.

4. Heat the oven to 400°F|200°C. Combine the remaining milk and egg and brush on the top of each bun. Bake until lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool completely before using.

5. Make the pickle brine: In a large pot, combine all of the ingredients and place over high heat. Boil, then cool.

6. Make the pickled cucumbers: Sprinkle the cucumbers with salt and let sit for 15 minutes, then drain. Cover with the pickle brine and refrigerate for 2 days before using.

7. Make the cabbage: In a medium saucepan, bring the cabbage and the pickle brine to a boil. Cook until the cabbage is tender, about 30 minutes. Add the butter and cool, then add the mustard.

8. Make the pork crackling: Bring the pork skin, salt, and 4 1/4cups|1 liter water to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the skin is tender, about 1 hour.

9. Dry the skin either in the oven or in a dehydrator until dry. Heat oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 385°F|195°C. Cook the pork skin until crispy and golden, 3 to 5 minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to cool.

10. To assemble the sandwich, spread some mayonnaise on a bun. Top with roast pork, pickled cucumbers, cabbage, and crispy pork skin.

