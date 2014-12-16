Potato Latkes Recipe

Servings: 25
Prep time: 12 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and coarsely grated
1 medium onion, grated
1 ¼ cups matzo meal
¾ cup chopped fresh chives
5 large eggs
1 tablespoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt
¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
canola oil
Directions
- Place the grated potatoes in a large bowl or other food-safe container, fill it with water, and then strain.
- Repeat this rinsing process 2 or 3 times until the water runs clear, then drain the potatoes, squeezing out as much water as possible.
- Combine the rinsed potatoes and grated onion in a large bowl and mix them together with your hands.
- Add the matzo meal and mix together, then add the chives. Finally, add the eggs and massage them into the potato mixture until thoroughly incorporated. Add the salt and pepper and mix it in with your hands.
- Heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Working in batches so that the latkes are not crowded in the skillet, take a golf ball–size portion of the potato mixture, flatten it between the palms of your hands, and add it to the skillet.
- Cook the latkes until they’re crisp and brown around the edges, about 3 minutes; then flip and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes, until crisp and deep golden brown all over and still tender inside.
- Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate or baking sheet.
- Repeat with the remaining potato mixture, adding a tablespoon or so of oil between batches. This recipe is courtesy of Mile End Deli. For more information, visit their site.
