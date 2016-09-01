PREMIERE: Grapell Switch to Falsetto on the Slow-Burning “Every Time…”

Swedish duo Grapell’s new song “Every Time…” features the same instrumentation as their previous releases. The brass that swept into “Some Places,” the organ that punctuated “Arrow,” and the acoustic guitar that ran through “Weekend” are all still present. But Emil Erstrand and Nils Nygårdh have twisted the component parts of their music into something entirely new on their second single from the Love Chamber EP. The brass is soft, the organ is trebleless, and Erstrand’s voice now sits most comfortably in its falsetto.

“When we were about to finish the recordings of Love Chamber,” the band wrote in an email to Noisey, this song came naturally. We didn’t thought about it at the time, but the song pretty much summons the whole theme of the EP. Obviously it’s about love, and “Every Time…” summarizes the cliché about how heavenly and hellish it can be at the same time, but that you, like no matter what, will return to it, again and again.”

Love Chamber is out September 30 on Roll Call Records. Listen to “Every Time…” below.

