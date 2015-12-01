PREMIERE: JONES – “Hoops”

It starts—like all the best things do—with the crackle of a needle reading a record and a line that totally crushes: “Meet me at the moment it was equal / And those weekends when love seemed so simple.” Dang.

Meet JONES, a 25-year-old London-based singer who’s been keeping some cool company working with XL’s resident producer Rodaidh McDonald and Ninja Tune’s Raffertie, among others. Above is the premiere of the video for current single “Hoops.” Visually stark and slow moving, but still rich like classic Sade, as JONES’ delves deeper into herself for emotional truth she finds her reflection continuously refracted and reflected again and again. Sometimes no matter how much you love you just can’t bend that person to you. Musically, this tune will find favor with fans of Jessie Ware—a gently propulsive R&B-pop tune that builds from pensive guitars to a devastating chorus, souped up with divine strings. We die for those stuttered pauses in the second verse.

“I’m beyond excited to share the ‘Hoops’ video,” said JONES. “It was great working with Davis Silis. I had to perform the song at half speed which was extremely slow, which made it feel eerie and strange.”

She needn’t jump through any hoops for us: we’re already smitten.



Her debut album, New Skin, due for release Spring 2016.