Grab a Truckload of Bubble Bath and Kick Back to Luu’s “That Light”

There’s a distinct feeling of luxury that comes from sliding into a bubble bath. Even if the bathing apparatus is covered in layer upon layer of grout, the scent and the feeling of bubbled-up water is so calming, it can transport you into a warmer, better realm. And it’s that same feeling of exquisite and often sensual luxury that Luu put across on their latest track “That Light”.

A smooth number that’s been twisted up with remnants of g-funk and 90s R&B, it’s the sort of sophisticated pop track that should come hand delivered with a tray full of strawberry daiquiris, incense, and some towels with a high-thread count. “It’s music that makes you want to dance, sing, make love and celebrate life’s beauties,” the group explain. “Whether you’re putting a pool party on in LA or you’re freezing in Brooklyn and need to move with someone just to get warm, we want Luu to trigger moments of true bliss.”

Videos by VICE

The track is the latest release to come from 10K Islands, who have embarked on the ambitious yet wholly rewarding task of releasing 52 singles (that’s one a week) for the duration of the year. Impressively, they’ve already scored a play-count that’s crawling close to one millon streams. And on the basis of this latest release, they’re going to keep stretching toward streaming heaven.

Listen below: