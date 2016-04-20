Listen to a Blistering New EP from No Ditching and Baby Ghosts

This article originally appeared on Noisey UK

Is there anything better than seeing two bands from completely different parts of the world unite through the forces of punk rock? The answer is no. No, there is not. That’s why this blistering split EP from Durham’s No Ditching (whose trumpet we have tooted before) and Baby Ghosts from Salt Lake City, which we’re premiering below, is so special.

A five-piece (featuring members of Martha and Fashanu) from the fantastically named town of “Pity Me” in the North East of England, No Ditching play raw, snotty, and energetic punk with harmonies sharp enough to cut through the world’s bullshit. Baby Ghosts, then, make for ideal sonic bedfellows. Knocking around for a good few years now – and starting with a debut full-length where every song had the word “ghost” shoehorned into its title – Baby Ghosts’ driving, tightly-wound sound lands more on the shimmery pop side of punk with a vivid dark streak running through the core. Both bands are united by the feminist politics that often come through unabashedly in their music, but they also occupy a ground between tension and catharsis that’s difficult to achieve. They’re also an absolute blast to listen to, so you should probably do that right now.

No Ditching/ Baby Ghosts 7″ will be released on April 29 via Drunken Sailor Records.