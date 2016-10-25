Put a Few in the Air with MobSquad Nard in His New Video, “Can’t Smoke With Me”

In the summer of 2015, Jacksonville, Florida, rapper MobSquad Nard garnered national attention with the release of his song, “Right Ni,” a bouncy track where Nard relentlessly raps throughout. That song and video, which have over 30,000 views on YouTube now, are what helped Nard ink a deal with Jonny Shipes and Cinematic Music Group, whose annual Smokers Club​ tours have become something of an institution for rap lovers who also happen to love weed. Nard, fresh off the release of his February tap Everything Clean But Da Ashtray, was an act on this past summer’s installment.

Today we are premiering Nard’s newest song and video, “Can’t Smoke With Me,” which is the first single from the upcoming Smokers Club mixtape. The as-yet-untitled tape will feature artists like Maxo Kream, G Herbo, Smoke DZA, and more. It’s set to drop before The Smokers Club tour next spring. In the video, Nard raps along with his fellow MobSquad member Snap Sosa, chilling on couches, handling ridiculous amounts of weed and smoking gold blunts. Watch the video below. If this won’t inspire you to light one up right now, what will?

