Prime Members Get 11 Free Games in May 2026 (Including Mafia 2)

Every month, Prime Gaming members gain access to a lineup of free games to claim and add to their libraries, and this month’s list includes what’s widely considered the best entry in the Mafia franchise.

Mafia 2 is Free for Prime members this month

screenshot: 2K Games

Prime Gaming is one of the most prominent gaming subscriptions in the industry as it regularly doles out titles for free each month. As May has just begun, Prime Gaming has unveiled the list of titles its subscribers can look forward to grabbing for free in the weeks ahead.

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Last month was a real treat for Prime Gaming members who are fans of tactical strategy games, as gamers got to claim XCOM: Enemy Unknown and Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties for free. These monthly free giveaways tend to have something for everyone, and throughout the rest of April, subscribers claimed a bunch of different types of indie games, such as Pinball Spire, King of Retail, and Neo Cab. This month, however, Mafia 2 gets the Prime Gaming spotlight.

11 total games are free to grab this month

screenshot: Krillbite Studio

Now, Prime Gaming has revealed May’s batch of freebies, and like always, it includes a wealth of colorful indie experiences like Fruitbus and Space Grunts, as well as some darker games like 60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room. Even Pro Basketball Manager 2026 makes an appearance. However, the biggest inclusion is Mafia 2, specifically the 2020 remaster, Mafia 2: Definitive Edition.

While the ground-up remake of the original Mafia and the recent Sicily-set prequel Mafia: The Old Country both give it a run for its money, many fans of the series would agree that Mafia 2 remains the best entry to this day. Its two dashing and charismatic leading men, Vito Scaletta and Joe Barbaro, are a fan-favorite duo, and the game’s sometimes snowy fictional New York City setting serves as the ultimate cozy backdrop as the game’s story unfolds.

Full list of free Prime Games in may

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition – May 7

Fruitbus – May 7

Survival: Fountain of Youth – May 14

60 Minutes to Extinction: Escape Room – May 14

Lethal Honor: Order of the Apocalypse – May 14

Space Grunts – May 21

Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room – May 21

Hot Brass – May 21

Nordic Storm Solitaire – May 28

Moon Mystery – May 28

It’s important to note that each of these games are available to claim on different PC platforms, so in order to take advantage of the whole list and grab all 11 titles, gamers will need to have GOG and Epic Games Store accounts as well.

This might be a prime opportunity for fans to give Mafia 2 another playthrough, as there could be more Mafia 2 news coming in the near future. Reports have recently surfaced that Mafia: The Old Country did so well last year that Hangar 13 is starting work on a follow-up, as well as a full ground-up remake of Mafia 2, the same treatment the original 2002 game received in 2020. No official announcement has been made yet, so for now, fans have the remaster free on Prime Gaming alongside ten other games this month.