PS Plus Could Bring Rare Retro Classic Games to PlayStation 5

PS Plus Premium recently added the obscure first-person shooter Battle Engine Aquila to the PlayStation Classics library. However, a recent interview with the game’s studio might hint at more retro classic games being brought to PS5.

PS Plus Could Get More Retro Classic Games

Screenshot: Ziggurat

In a July 7 interview with PushSquare, Ziggurat Games explained how their 2003 mech-shooter Battle Engine Aquila recently landed on PS Plus Premium. According to Ziggurat producer Alex Lotz, they had to actually pitch PlayStation about adding the classic title to their subscription service.

“Ziggurat approached Sony about bringing the game to the PlayStation Classics catalog. The in-house emulation team at PlayStation handled the core development, while Ziggurat had review and approval on the builds, publishing materials, and network features like Trophies.” Lotz also revealed that it was PlayStation that came up with the game’s Trophies list.

What makes all this interesting is that Battle Engine Aquila isn’t exactly a major title. So, if a rare 2003 first-person shooter can end up in PlayStation Classics, then why not other mainstay games? I’m personally holding out hope for a Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, or something obscure like Bust a Groove 2. I know, I’m one of a few that loves the Square Enix–published rhythm game.

Which Games Are Missing from PlayStation Classics?

Screenshot: PlayStation

Currently, there are hundreds of games included in the PlayStation Classic catalog. Of course, not all of them are retro classic titles, as the library includes more contemporary titles such as The Last of Us or Uncharted.

It would also be impossible to list every retro game that is missing. However, we have a few classic retro games that we think should be included on PS Plus Premium. Here are some of the bigger titles still missing from PlayStation Classics:

Chrono Trigger

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Metal Gear Solid

Tekken 3

Tomb Raider 2

Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9

Cool Boarders 2

Mega Man X4

Mega Man Legends

PaRappa the Rapper

Unjammer Lammy

Silent Hill

Spyro The Dragon

Rayman 2

Brave Fencer Musashi

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2

Screenshot: PlayStation

Now, the elephant in the room is the fact that most of the big games missing from PlayStation Classics are third-party developers. This means many of these games are likely being made into remasters or remakes. For example, we got the incredible Silent Hill 2 remake by Bloober Team in 2024. And the studio recently announced that they are making a Silent Hill remake as well. So many of these games likely won’t be added because the studio that owns them wants to re-release them. But still, with Battle Engine Aquila recently making the cut, anything is possible, right?