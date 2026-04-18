PS Vita Just Got an Unofficial Legend of Zelda Port

Thanks to the hard work of a dedicated fan project, PS Vita owners can now play an unofficial port of one of the most popular games in the Legend of Zelda franchise.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask PS Vita Port

2ship2harkinian v.1.1 is out! Controls issues fixed as well as several other bugs and glitches. https://t.co/Rob6GzR52B pic.twitter.com/mXxhBtbmxj — Rinnegatamante (@Rinnegatamante) April 14, 2026

When The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask released for the Nintendo 64 in 2000, it instantly became a fan-favorite and a major highlight of the Zelda franchise. Now, 26 years later, fans are still finding new ways to play the title. The latest port of the game comes from Rinnegatamante and delivers the Majora’s Mask experience to the PS Vita handheld device.

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The Majora’s Mask project is titled: 2ship2harkinian. The effort is a sourceport of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask based on the decompilation efforts of the game. It features several enhancements and mod support. The Vita port is based on version 1.1.2.

Gamers should keep in mind that this is an unofficial project and there is always the chance that Nintendo could step in and shut things down if it hits the company’s radar.

The latest patch to the project made the following enhancements and fixes:

Fixed a bug causing the config file to corrupt after subsequent boots, resulting in wrong controls mapping.

Restored several missing windows/options in the settings menubar.

Disabled by default navigation through settings menubar with physical buttons (can still be enabled optionally).

Fixed an out of bounds bug resulting in memory corruption and leading to potential undefined behaviors.

Fixed the motion blur effect causing a buggy cascade effect when the settings menubar was on screen.

Adjusted the default config settings to a better controls mapping scheme.

Although most gamers are likely already familiar with Majora’s Mask, for those who have not played it yet, it’s well-worth revisiting. The dark sequel to Ocarina of Time follows Link in the parallel world of Termina. It features dungeons, puzzles, interesting enemies, and all the usual staples of the Zelda franchise.

This Majora’s Mask port is the latest in a recent trend of classic games making their way to surprising pieces of hardware thanks to fan revival efforts. It will be very exciting to keep an eye on the project and see what sort of traffic it gets after the latest update.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more retro gaming and Legend of Zelda news and updates.

The unofficial 2ship2harkinian The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask port is available now for PS Vita.