PS5 Cross-Buy Feature Leak Might Actually Be for PS6 Handheld Console

Dataminers have leaked a new PS5 “Cross-Buy” feature. However, the recently discovered PlayStation perk could actually be for the leaked PS6 Handheld console, reportedly launching in 2027.

New PS5 Cross-Buy Feature Leaked

This latest update was first discovered by dataminer Amethxst, who leaked the PS5 Cross-Buy feature in a November 4 post on X. The leaker revealed that a recent datamine of the PlayStation store had uncovered three new features coming to the PlayStation 5 soon. “New symbols will be added to PS5 soon (website & tool). But there are some nice new features coming to PlayStation.”

According to Amethxst, the three new features include “a kind of echo mode, PS5/PC games, and Cross-Buy.” However, it was the Cross-Buy leak that raised many eyebrows among PlayStation users. After all, there currently isn’t a platform for PS5 to have Cross-Buy with. For example, in the past, Sony offered cross-purchase between the PS Vita and the PS3.

When asked, the dataminer revealed that there is currently no information on what the Cross-Buy feature is related to. It could be for PS5 and PC. Perhaps PlayStation players who buy The Last of Us on PlayStation 5, for example, will now automatically get it on PC. But I kind of doubt that, as it defeats the entire purpose of selling PlayStation exclusives on Steam. However, it could be tied to the rumored PS6 Handheld.

Could PS5’s Cross-Buy Be for the PS6 Handheld?

Back in April, several tech insiders claimed that Sony would be launching a PS6 Handheld in 2027. The new portable console will reportedly be released alongside the PlayStation 6 home console as a separate device. And unlike the PS Portal, it’s a fully functioning console like the Switch 2, not just a remote player.

However, several insiders are speculating that the recently leaked PS5 Cross-Buy feature could actually be for the PS6 Handheld. Similar to the PS Vita era, players would be able to purchase a game on PlayStation 6 and then download it on their PS6 Handheld console. This would make a lot of sense, as it would be absurd to expect users to purchase a game twice between the two SKUs.

PS5 Features Already Preparing for the Future

Interestingly, this isn’t the first PS5 feature rumored to be for the new PS6 Handheld. In October, Sony silently added a “Power Saver” mode to exclusive titles such as the Demon’s Souls remake from BluePoint. The new option cuts down the memory these titles need by as much as 70%, which again would allow the PS6 Handheld to run them with ease.

If true, Sony appears to be preparing for the PlayStation 6’s launch by slowly adding new features to PS5 that future-proof the platform. Although at the time of writing, the new PS5 Cross-Buy feature hasn’t been officially announced or confirmed. While the datamine is credible, it could be a feature being saved for a future update.