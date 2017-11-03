Pumpkin Bruschetta Recipe

Servings: 4-8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, halved lengthwise, then sliced lengthwise into ½-inch-wide strips

4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 pound|454 grams pumpkin or winter squash, peeled and cut into ¼-inch cubes

hot pepper flakes, to taste

1 bottle aceto manadori

1 cup spicy mustard greens, chopped and divided (from the MUNCHIES Garden)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

8 slices Italian peasant bread, sliced ¼-inch on an angle

½ cup finely chopped Italian parsley

10 nasturtium flowers and paddies, optional

American pecorino, shaved, for serving

Directions

In a 10- to 12-inch skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high until smoking. Add the onion and cook until just softened, 6 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the pumpkin cubes, a pinch of hot pepper flakes and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and golden brown, about 7 minutes. Drizzle with about 2 tablespoons of the aceto. Toss in half of the spicy mustard greens and let wilt. Remove from heat, season with salt and pepper, and allow to cool. Meanwhile, heat the grill or broiler. Drizzle the bread with olive oil and toast on the grill or under the broiler until golden brown on both sides. Sprinkle with salt. Stir the parsley into the pumpkin mixture, spoon the mixture onto the toasts, and sprinkle with nasturtium flowers and paddies. Strew with remaining chopped mustard greens, drizzle with aceto, and garnish with the cheese before serving.

From Moltissimo: Mario Cooks for Ray Lewis & Rohan Marley

