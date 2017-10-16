Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients



1 ½ cups|355 ml heavy cream

½ cup|120 ml whole milk

⅛ teaspoon cinnamon

2 pinches nutmeg

1 pinch ginger

1 pinch ground cloves

4 large egg yolks

½ cup|100 grams granulated sugar

¼ cup|55 grams pumpkin purée

⅓ cup|70 grams coarse sugar or raw sugar

Directions

Heat oven to 300°F|149°C. In a medium saucepan over medium, heat cream, milk and all spices, stirring until mixture boils. Immediately turn off heat and set aside to infuse for at least 15 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with granulated sugar. Whisking constantly, gradually pour in the hot cream mixture, then add pumpkin puree and stir. Pour the mixture into 4 ovenproof ramekins and arrange in a hot water bath. Bake in center of oven until almost set but still a bit soft in the centre, about 1 hour. The custard should “shimmy” a bit when you shake the pan; it will firm up more as it cools. Remove from water bath and let cool for 15 minutes. Tightly cover each ramekin with plastic wrap, making sure the plastic does not touch the surface of the custard. Refrigerate at least 2 hours, and up to 24 hours. When serving, heat broiler (or fire up your kitchen torch). Uncover the chilled custards. Pour as much coarse sugar as will fit onto the top of 1 of the custards. Pour off the remaining sugar onto the next custard. Repeat until all the custards are coated. Discard any remaining sugar. Place the ramekins on a baking sheet or in a roasting pan and broil until the sugar is melted and well browned, 1 to 2 minutes. You can also use a kitchen torch to broil the tops of each individual custard. Let cool 1 minute before serving.



