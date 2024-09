Photo via Pusha T’s Instagram

Pusha T is definitely going to fuck up everyone’s year end lists with his upcoing record Darkest Before Dawn. If you wanted more proof of that, he just put out a new song on Beats One with The-Dream titled “M.F.T.R.” The two musicians play super well off of each other, The-Dream providing a knock out of a hook and King Push following up with his usual quality of verse. Can’t beat the king.