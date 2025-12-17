Queens of the Stone Age Is Now Streaming Their ‘Alive in the Catacombs’ Concert Film for Free

Queens Of The Stone Age just uploaded their concert film Alive In The Catacombs to stream for free.

The band released the concert back in June, and fans can now watch it on YouTube. Additionally, QOTSA also shared the accompanying doc Alive In Paris And Before.

In a previous press release, Queens of the Stone Age offered some insight into the concept behind the concert. “Filmed and recorded in July 2024, Queens of the Stone Age: Alive in the Catacombs captures QOTSA as you’ve never seen or heard them before,” the statement read.

“Every aesthetic decision, every choice of song, every configuration of instruments,” the release added, “absolutely everything was planned and played with deference to the Catacombs — from the acoustics and ambient sounds — dripping water, echoes, and natural resonance — to the darkly atmospheric lighting tones that enhance the music.”

Notably, the album has also been released as “a limited edition vinyl package” which “contains an exclusive 24-page booklet.”

One package of the film also offers “behind the scenes” extras, including the Alive in Paris and Before intimate behind-the-scenes documentary. The film reveals the emotional and physical trials QOTSA faced in creating Alive in the Catacombs.

QOTST: Alive in the Catacombs Track List

Running Joke/Paper Machete Kalopsia Villains of Circumstance Suture Up Your Future I Never Came

Next up for Queens of the Stone Age, the band will be supporting the Foo Fighters on their 2026 tour. Find all those tour dates below.

11-12 Monterrey, México – Estadio Banorte

08-04 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Stadium

08-06 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

08-08 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

08-10 Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank Field

08-13 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

08-15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

08-17 Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

09-15 Regina, Saskatchewan – Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field

09-17 Edmonton, Alberta – Commonwealth Stadium

09-20 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

09-26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium