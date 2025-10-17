The Foo Fighters Just Teased a New Song and Possible South American Tour

On Thursday night, the Foo Fighters took to social media to drop a big tease for a new song, with some fans believing that it’s also a clue the band is planning a South American tour, or at least a concert in Brazil.

The unnamed instrumental track starts with an incredibly epic build, and then goes into the Foo’s iconic heavy classic-rock-inspired guitar riff that can be heard in songs like “All My Life” and “The Pretender.” The post also features a blue and green bird — which might be a parakeet, but that’s unconfirmed — and fans seem to feel that the color scheme is a hint that the band is planning to play some Brazilian shows.

While no Brazil shows have turned up on the band’s official tour date list as of yet, they do have a couple of Mexico shows in November and just played some gigs in Asia, where, for the first time in over two decades, they performed the album version of their hit song “Breakout” live in concert.

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Foos were playing a gig at the Glion Arena in Kobe, Japan, when founding frontman Dave Grohl introduced “Breakout” by saying, “Let’s do something we haven’t done in a long, long time,” while going into the song’s intro.

“Breakout” was the fourth single from the band’s 1999 album There Is Nothing Left To Lose. NME noted that the last time they played this version of the song live was in 2002.

The tour comes a few months after the band celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1995 self-titled debut album, originally released on June 26, 1995. Over the past few weeks, the band has been revisiting their career history on their Field Notes Substack, and by sharing video clips and photos from throughout their career on social media with the hashtag #FF30.