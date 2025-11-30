Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Made the Yuki’s Revenge Fortnite Animation

In a live Q&A, Quentin Tarantino recently explained why he decided to create The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge Fortnite animated short. The Pulp Fiction director revealed that it was actually cut content from his original Kill Bill film.

Quentin Tarantino Explains How Fortnite Helped Restore a Lost Kill Bill Chapter

Screenshot: Epic Games

To kick off the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Pacific Break, Epic Games has teamed up with Quentin Tarantino to make The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge. The animated short stars Uma Thurman and features a never-before-seen Kill Bill storyline. However, the video game crossover is more than a traditional collaboration, as it actually allowed the legendary Hollywood director to bring one of his lost works to light after almost twenty years.

Videos by VICE

In a recent Q&A session, Tarantino revealed that he chose to work with Fortnite because it allowed him to finally bring his project to life. “I get to do my Yuki’s Revenge. It would be a different story if Epic Games came to me and said can you come up with something new to do with Kill Bill. I’m not saying that wouldn’t be cool. But it wouldn’t be organic. It would be me making something cool to take advantage of the situation. This is a lost chapter that I always wanted to see the light of day, and now it has.”

Screenshot: Epic Games

Quentin Tarantino also explained that Fortnite’s in-game universe and storytelling was another factor that made the partnership compelling. “Bringing this into Fortnite sounded cool and felt like a wonderful fit for the game world and the characters. I was waiting for when the time was right, and Fortnite was right — something cinematic inside a much bigger world.” Uma Thurman also called her first experience as an animated character “exciting” as the project was treated like an actual film with Tarantino directing it.

How to Watch Yuki’s Revenge in Fortnite — Start Times and Regions

Screenshot: Epic Games

For a limited time only, The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge will actually be shown in select theaters alongside the re-release of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. However, Fortnite players will be able to watch it for free in-game as a part of the launch of Chapter 7.

The Yuki’s Revenge Fortnite event release date is Sunday, November 30 at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET. For your convenience, here is when you can watch the Kill Bill Fortnite animated short in each region:

Region Playlist Opening Time Event Start Time Date North America (PT) 10:30 AM 11:00 AM November 30 North America (ET) 1:30 PM 2:00 PM November 30 UK (GMT) 6:30 PM 7:00 PM November 30 Europe (CET) 7:30 PM 8:00 PM November 30 Japan (JST) 3:30 AM 4:00 AM December 1 Australia (AEST) 4:30 AM 5:00 AM December 1

Fortnite x Kill Bill Crossover Adds New Skins in Chapter 7

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kill Bill Fortnite crossover doesn’t end there either. Players can now obtain The Bride in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Battle Pass. Below is a list of every Kill Bill Fortnite skin currently available in the game:

The Bride (Uma Thurman) – CH7S1 Battle Pass.

(Uma Thurman) – CH7S1 Battle Pass. Beatrix Kiddo (Alternate Style) – CH7S1 Battle Pass.

(Alternate Style) – CH7S1 Battle Pass. Yuki Yubari – Free Skin if you Login to Fortnite between November 27 and Monday, December 1.

– Free Skin if you Login to Fortnite between November 27 and Monday, December 1. Gogo Yubari – Promotional item if you bought tickets to see Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair in theaters.

Screenshot: Epic Games

It should be pointed out, the Gogo Yubari Fortnite skin might be sold in the game’s shop eventually. While it was initially a Fandango giveaway for the Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair theatrical release, the promotion states “players get the skin early”. So it’s possible this will eventually be sold for V-Bucks.