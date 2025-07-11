‘Ra Ra BOOM’ Is a Narrative-Based 2D Beat ‘Em Up I’ve Had My Eye on for a While

Ra Ra BOOM is a 2D beat ’em up with an interesting hook. You play as a squad of ninja cheerleaders trying to stop a robot invasion from destroying everything. And it looks like an incredible throwback that does a great job of balancing the past with the future.

‘Ra Ra Boom’ has the right idea for presentation

Play video

Ra Ra BOOM is not a game that takes itself seriously, but it does wholeheartedly lean into every bit of ridiculousness that it offers. The game is genuinely funny, and the art style and animation do a lot of that work. I’m excited to see just what else comes with the story and the voice acting. Every character is wonderfully and hilariously acted.

Videos by VICE

I played the Ra Ra BOOM demo not too long ago and was surprised at just how much the game doesn’t emphasize one style of play. You have ranged weapons as well as your fists. And you’re encouraged to use them in conjunction with your other abilities or to supplement your teammates if you’re playing in co-op. “Why settle for chaos when you can dominate with precision? Ra Ra BOOM’s combat lanes make every fight smarter and slicker. Dodge fire like a pro, pick your targets with ninja-like accuracy, and decide where to strike for maximum impact.”

I can’t wait to sit down and get the crew together to run through this. The opening section is something so obviously meant for Dwayne and Shaun that it would surprise me if they didn’t find it as entertaining as I did. I’m pretty sure they’ll love the soundtrack, too. I didn’t know until recently, though, that it was done by Gylee Games CEO Chris Bergman and partner Dreweybear. It’s not the first indie game I’ve played where the people behind it had a hand in the music. That was also the case with one of my favorite indie games, Lil Guardsman, and that one currently sits in my Apple Music playlist. Ra Ra BOOM comes out August 12th.