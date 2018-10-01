VICE Guide to Copenhagen – Refshaleøen

Baby Baby is a bar, yes, but not like your bougie high street spot. There is a water slide, people go skinny-dipping, there is ramshackle furniture and an ambition to create a truly unique experience for the guest. The bar is one of hundreds of freewheelin startups which have opened in Refshaleøen, an old industrial island along Copenhagen’s harbour, which is fast turning into the most exciting spot for art, food and bars. We meet David Havstein, the owner of Baby Baby, and Matt Orlando, who runs the highly acclaimed restaurant Amass, to find out why these entrepreneurs are reclaiming space along the city’s waterfront.