In the run-up to the 2015 general election, a war is going on for the right to live in London. Rapid gentrification—praised as “regeneration” by local councils and property developers, derided as “social cleansing” by critics—is breaking up established communities. In some cases, families who’ve lived in London for generations are left homeless; in others, they are forced to move across the city or out of it completely. Meanwhile, the real estate opportunities are making lots of people—many of whom do not actually live in London—very rich.

In part three of Regeneration Game, host Daisy-May Hudson sets out to discover what happens to council estates once they’re demolished. Out of 1,200 homes on South London’s Heygate Estate, only 75 council homes remain. We go to City Hall to meet the Head of the London Assembly, Darren Johnson, who says that the demolition of the Heygate was the worst social housing disaster of recent times. We also head to court, to hear the verdict of the E15 mothers’ eviction.

