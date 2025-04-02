Remember That ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid Headed Toward Us? Now It Might Hit the Moon.

Fans of getting obliterated by a space rock were surely disappointed when asteroid 2024 YR4 inched its trajectory closer, and closer, and closer to Earth…only for the calculations to determine that it was going to completely miss us by the time it came around in 2032.

If you count yourself among those disappointed that maybe, just maybe, you would be one of the lucky ones who lived in the city that would get demolished by the so-called “city killer” asteroid, take solace in knowing that maybe, just maybe, you can watch that same asteroid smack into the moon in 2032.

‘City-Killer’ Asteroid Might Smash Into the Moon Instead of Earth

Scientists haven’t ruled out the possibility that 2024 YR4 could crash into our moon instead, unleashing an explosion that’s 500 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. We would get to watch that event happen in real-time.

One glance at the moon, even from here on the surface of the earth, and you immediately can tell that it’s taken a pounding. It proudly wears the scars of its asteroid impacts. So we know it can take a beating, but scientists just aren’t sure what will happen to it if 2024 YR4 strikes.

An impact of about 500 times the energy released by Little Boy is a phenomenon scientists don’t get to observe too often, especially on an object so close to the Earth. It’s either going to be fascinating or terrifying. Maybe we get to watch our moon get cracked in half? Who knows? That’s part of the fun.

The chances of it even hitting the moon are low, but they aren’t zero, which is the cause for concern. There is still a big chance that not only won’t hit us, but they won’t even hit the moon. But for obliteration enthusiasts, take heart in knowing that just because it doesn’t hit us now doesn’t mean it never will.