Remember That Time Ozzy Osbourne Peed on the Alamo? They Sure Do

Ozzy Osbourne’s death has led to countless tributes around the world, but maybe none more surprising than one by The Alamo in Texas, which Ozzy was once arrested for peeing on.

In a post on social media, the Alamo staff shared a photo of Ozzy and his son, Jack, visiting the historical monument several years ago. Ozzy had previously apologized for his past actions, but this time, he and Jack were making a stop by The Alamo during their History Channel show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour.

“We at the Alamo are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne,” the post began. “His relationship with the Alamo was marked initially by a deeply disrespectful incident in 1982. This act profoundly and rightfully upset many who hold this site sacred.”

“However, redemption and reconciliation eventually became part of his history as well,” the memorial continued. “In 1992, Ozzy personally apologized to then-Mayor Nelson Wolff and expressed genuine remorse for his actions. Decades later, in 2015, he revisited the Alamo grounds to learn and appreciate the site’s profound history, openly demonstrating humility and understanding.

“At the Alamo, we honor history in all its complexities,” the post concluded. “Today, we acknowledge Ozzy Osbourne’s journey from regret to reconciliation at the historic site, and we extend our condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. May he rest in peace.”

Ozzy was arrested for public urination at The Alamo while wearing a dress

The story goes that Ozzy got obliterated while on tour in San Antonio, Texas, in 1982, and put on his wife Sharon’s dress for a photoshoot at The Alamo, and, well, he peed on it.

Subsequently, he was arrested and banned from performing in San Antonio.

A decade later, he made a hefty donation to the group that maintains The Alamo and was allowed to return. “We all have done things in our lives that we regret,” Osbourne said during his first show back in the city, in 1992, per Loudwire. “I am deeply honoured that the people of San Antonio have found it in their hearts to have me back. I hope that this donation will show that I have grown up.”

“I can honestly say, all the bad things that ever happened to me were directly, directly attributed to drugs and alcohol. I mean, I would never urinate at the Alamo at nine o’clock in the morning dressed in a woman’s evening dress sober.”