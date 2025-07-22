‘I Didn’t Think You Would Leave So Soon’: Yungblud Pens a Heartbreaking Tribute to the Late Ozzy Osbourne

The world is mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne, a Rock God and Heavy Metal Legend, who passed away on Tuesday (July 22). Now, many of his friends and fellow musicians are paying tribute to the late icon, including a “heartbroken” YungBlud.

In a social media post, Yungblud shared an image of himself and Ozzy from backstage at the Back to the Beginning concert earlier this month, a festival celebrating Ozzy and Black Sabbath’s final performances. “I didn’t think you would leave so soon,” the young British rocker penned. “The last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t.”

“I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage,” Yungblud continued, then going on to note a heartfelt gift he received from Ozzy. “Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own.”

“You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all,” Yungblud added, then concluding his message: “I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 76

In a statement shared to Sky News on Tuesday, the Osbourne family said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

In a post on Instagram, the family shared the same statement and added: “We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” signed, “Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

At this time, no cause of death has been shared, but Ozzy had been living with Parkinson’s and faced multiple health issues over the last several years.