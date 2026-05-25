Researchers Found a Weirdly Effective Way People Bond Faster, and It’s Not Through Shared Interests

If your favorite part of any social event is the debrief afterward—finding a corner with your best friend to talk sh*t about everything everyone said or did—science has some validating news for you.

Research has found that bonding over a shared dislike of a person or topic generates a stronger sense of connection and trust than bonding over shared interests, and a 2024 study confirmed the same pattern. Mutual intolerance does a lot of social work very quickly — it signals that two people see the world the same way, draws a clear line between who gets it and who doesn’t, and gives both people a small but real boost in the process. Shared taste tells you what someone likes. Shared contempt tells you how they think.

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Researchers Found That People Bond Faster Over Hating Things Together

The “opposites attract” theory takes a hit here as well. Affinity bias means people are naturally drawn to others who see the world the way they do, so being irritated by the same things would logically fast-track a bond. Negativity bias compounds this—most people have more to say about what frustrates or annoys them than about what they enjoy, which means shared grievances generate more honest, unfiltered conversation than swapping favorite things does.

There’s also the sheer relief of it. A lot of social energy goes into performing generosity and conspicuous non-judgment about everyone. Finding someone who not only doesn’t make you feel guilty for having a less charitable opinion, but actively shares it, feels like putting down something heavy you didn’t realize you were carrying.

It doesn’t have to involve a person, either. Discovering mid-introduction that someone else finds truffle on everything insufferable, has strong feelings about Crocs, or is equally exhausted by people who won’t stop talking about their marathon times can create an instant sense of being seen that years of shared interests sometimes never quite deliver.

The friendships built on mutual appreciation are solid. The ones built on mutual, highly specific, occasionally petty judgment are built to last.