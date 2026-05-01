Resident Evil Requiem: How Many People Choose First-Person Mode Versus Third-Person?

Resident Evil Requiem brings the two eras of the franchise together and allows players to toggle between the intense first-person mode or the action-oriented over-the-shoulder, third-person mode. Now that the game has been out for a few months, there’s some hard data on which experience more players prefer for each character.

Do Players Prefer Over-the-Shoulder or First-Person in Resident Evil Requiem?

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Over the years, the Resident Evil franchise has used camera placement in a handful of different ways to increase tension and build up the horror atmosphere in different ways. One of the most unique mechanical aspects introduced in Resident Evil: Requiem is giving a bit of agency to players when it comes to camera perspective.

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Although it is clearly recommended to play over-the-shoulder, third-person during Leon’s segments and first-person for Grace’s parts, gamers do have the option to change those perspectives based on their own preferences.

In a recent interview with Denfaminico Gamer (spotted and translated by VGC), Resident Evil Requiem developer Koshi Nakanishi opened up about some of the data that the team is seeing in terms of which camera perspective players seem to prefer for each of the game’s protagonists.

“According to Nakanishi, the vast majority of players – around 90% – choose to play Leon’s sections in third-person as recommended. This may be because Leon has traditionally appeared in Resident Evil games (2, 4, 6) which were played with that viewpoint.

When it comes to Grace’s chapters, however, only around 60% of players choose the recommended first-person viewpoint, with around 40% switching to third-person for those sections too.”

The director went on to explain in more detail that, ““there are clear differences in this data depending on the platform and region.” He revealed that players in Japan and Asia were more likely to select third-person and PC players selected first-person at a higher rate than other platform users.

With a series that can be as frightening as Resident Evil, it makes a lot of sense to put a little more power in the hands of players. There seemed to be a lot of gamers who found Resident Evil Biohazard too scary to make it through, so adding the option to toggle out of the super intense first-person perspective for Grace’s segments goes a long way to make the game more accessible to a wider audience.

As the franchise continues to thrive, it will be very interesting to see if the team takes a similar approach to any future sequels or maybe even retroactively adds the dual perspective options to any upcoming remakes.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Resident Evil news and updates.

Resident Evil Requiem is available now on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series consoles.