Restaurant Tells Uber Eats Customer to Give Their Driver 1 Star

A restaurant left a shocking note in a customer’s bag, advising them to rate their Uber Eats driver 1 star.

In a post on the UberEATS subreddit, one customer shared a frustrating (yet semi-comical) story about ordering food from Uber Eats. The user titled the post: “Thoughts?”

The poster explained they ordered food from a nearby restaurant via the Uber Eats app, as one does. And while delivery drivers for such services are humans, too—meaning they all deserve the benefit of the doubt when there are issues with an order—this driver seemed to not give a single shit about his job that day.

OP (original poster) discovered this information from one of the restaurant workers who prepared their meal. In the bag, the Reddit user found a hand-written note:

“Hi, your Uber Eats driver ate lunch in our store when your order was already ready to go,” it read. “I’ve remade it fresh. Give him 1 star.”

Honestly, that’s a boss move. Not only did the restaurant explain the situation, but they also ensured the customer would receive fresh food.

“Third party food delivery services are not a good idea,” OP wrote in a now-deleted post on the MildlyUnfuriating subreddit.

While there’s no shortage of worse Uber Eats stories (like when a couple ordered pizza and received moldy, half-eaten sandwiches instead), it’s still alarming to pay all those extra service fees and a hefty tip for potentially cold food that’s been left sitting out.

But, hey—at least the restaurant worker made up for the delivery driver.

“They had no obligation to put in the extra time, money and effort but they still did to ensure the customer had a great experience,” one Reddit user pointed out. “Driver is getting a 1 star but that place needs 5 stars and a tip on next visit for sure.”

“Can we just celebrate the person who wrote that note for a second?” added another. “The fact that person exists made my day brighter.”