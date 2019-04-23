Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the hazelnut cake:

14 tablespoons|1 ¾ sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for greasing

½ cup|125 grams plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

14 ounces|400 grams rhubarb, washed and trimmed

1 cup|150 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup|95 grams hazelnut flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 orange, zested, plus more for serving

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk, at room temperature

⅓ cup|40 grams toasted and chopped hazelnuts

for the orange syrup:

1 cup|250 ml fresh orange juice (from the juice of 3-4 oranges)

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

for the rosewater whipped cream:

1 ½ teaspoons confectioners’ sugar

½ teaspoon rosewater

1 cup|250 ml heavy cream

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch square cake pan and line the base and sides with a layer of parchment paper. Spoon 2 tablespoons of butter evenly over the base of the lined pan. Sprinkle with the 2 tablespoons of sugar and arrange rhubarb in a diamond pattern over the sugar, trimming to fit. Mix the flours, salt, and baking powder in a medium bowl and set aside. In a large bowl, cream the remaining 12 tablespoons butter and ½ cup sugar with an electric mixer on high speed until pale and fluffy, approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Add the eggs and egg yolk, one at a time, ensuring the eggs are fully incorporated and scraping down the sides of the bowl as you go. Add the orange zest and vanilla and mix until just combined. Slowly add the flour in three additions, alternating with the milk. Begin and end with the flour and mix until just combined. Pour the cake batter over the rhubarb in the prepared pan and spread evenly with a spatula. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the middle comes out clean. Let the cake rest for 10 minutes. Gently run a thin-bladed knife around the edge of the pan and invert the cake onto a plate. Remove the parchment and cool completely before serving. Make the orange syrup: Heat a small saucepan over medium. Add juice and sugar and stir until sugar dissolves. Simmer the syrup until it thickens. Make sure to skim any froth that develops. Remove from the heat and allow to cool. Makes ½ cup|125ml syrup. Make the rosewater whipped cream: Whisk cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until cream begins to thicken. Add sugar and rose water and whip until stiff peaks form. To serve, slice the cake and divide among plates. Drizzle orange syrup over the slices and dollop with rose water whipped cream. Sprinkle with toasted chopped hazelnuts and some freshly grated orange zest.

