Get Schwifty with This Rick and Morty Dance Remix

Rick and Morty fans are 137 days into the “year and a half… or more” Mr. Poopy Butthole predicted until the much-anticipated Season 3. We’ve already suppressed our constant cravings for lasers, nihilism, and aliens, but pop culture-remixer extraordinaire Eclectic Method has just picked the scab back open with a nostalgia-inducing dance remix of the show’s catchiest phrases and iconic moments. Get ready for so much Wubbalubbadubdub you’ll be forced to shit on the floor, not least because the universe is huge and you are an insignificant speck that likely has no free will. Oh, and will die soon enough either way.

See more of Ecclectic Method’s work on his website.

Videos by VICE

Related:

The Painful Secret Behind Rick and Morty’s Burps

The Creators of ‘Rick and Morty’ Told Us the Secret to Comedy

Eclectic Method Remixes The Fantastical Future (As Seen By Hollywood)

The ‘Rick and Morty’ Hotline Lets You Vent Your Season Finale Feels