‘Rift of the NecroDancer’ Introduced Me to HoloLive Music… And I Think I Love It? Help?

Before jumping into Rift of the NecroDancer, my main knowledge of Vocaloid/VTuber music in general was Hatsune Miku. You can probably tell my level of ignorance based on that sentence alone. But there’s just something about rhythm games and the inclusion of anime-inspired avatars that just go hand in hand. I’ve spent far too much time, and money for that matter, on Hatsune Miku PROJECT DIVA Mega Mix to not be at least mildly interested in this. But what I learned today was two specific things. One: HoloLive music is actually performed by real people. Two: it’s incredibly catchy, and I can’t stop thinking about it. It’s an earworm, and now, I’ve got Hatsune Miku, HoloLive, and Pizza Tower all in one game. This is going to be a problem, isn’t it?

Screenshot: Shaun Cichacki

There Are Five Songs in Total in the Hololive X ‘Rift of the Necrodancer’ Collab, and They All Rock

After seeing that Rift of the NecroDancer dropped another DLC pack, I had to jump back in. As I mentioned above, it was an instant Day One purchase for Pizza Tower and Hatsune Miku. I’m very familiar with both of these, so I had to help support them however I could. But HoloLive, on the other hand? This is completely new territory for me. I’m entirely unfamiliar with any of these avatars, outside of seeing one of them sing at a baseball game once. But diving in, I quickly learned that I shouldn’t have brushed them off so quickly. In fact, I loved the music that was on offer here. So much so that I’m likely going to be going on a bit of a HoloLive deep dive later tonight to see what other music these creators have made.

The songs included in this pack are:

・ “REFLECT” by Gawr Gura (Free to download!)

・ “BIBBIDIBA” by Hoshimachi Suisei

・ “Ahoy!! 我ら宝鐘海賊団☆” by Houshou Marine

・ “Play Dice!” by Hakos Baelz

・ “Carbonated Love” by IRyS

As I’ve mentioned before, HoloLive is slowly starting to trickle its way into my regular life. I discovered FUWAMOCO Adventures a few months back due to a viral tweet. While I still haven’t taken the time to really dive deep into what these two characters have to offer, they seem like they’re a ton of fun. Maybe I finally need to sit myself down and discover why so many people love these creators. If their content is as good as their music? I can see why so many people love VTubers and Digital Creators like this.