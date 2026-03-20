Rise Against and Alkaline Trio Announce Co-Headlining Tour: How to Get Tickets

Chicago punk brethren Rise Against and Alkaline Trio announced earlier this week a co-headlining fall run of U.S. tour dates.

The monthlong tour, which comes after a run of spring dates from Rise Against with Destroy Boys, will see the two iconic Windy City punk groups joining forces for shows across the east coast, midwest and west coast.

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Rise Against Photo by Ryan Bakerink/Getty Images, Alkaline Trio Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

The Rise Against and Alkaline Trio co-headlining tour kicks off in Dallas September 22 and wraps October 23 in Irvine, California. Stops include New York City, Philadelphia, Milwaukee, Albuquerque, Seattle, and San Francisco.

Both bands are supporting recent album releases: Rise Against’s Ricochet (2025) and Alkaline Trio’s Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs (2024).

See the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Rise against and Alkaline trio: How to Get tickets

Tickets to Rise Against and Alkaline Trio’s co-headlining tour are on sale now at Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom [BUY TICKETS]

09/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park [BUY TICKETS]

09/27 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater [BUY TICKETS]

09/30 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 [BUY TICKETS]

10/03 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage [BUY TICKETS]

10/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore [BUY TICKETS]

10/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory [BUY TICKETS]

10/07 – Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall [BUY TICKETS]

10/09 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove [BUY TICKETS]

10/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave / Eagles Club [BUY TICKETS]

10/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre [BUY TICKETS]

10/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center [BUY TICKETS]

10/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort [BUY TICKETS]

10/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center [BUY TICKETS]

10/20 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater [BUY TICKETS]

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic [BUY TICKETS]

10/23 – Irvine, CA @ Great Park Live [BUY TICKETS]

03/18 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/19 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Civic Center ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/22 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/24 – Edmonton, AB @ Convention Centre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/25 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/27 – Penticton, BC @ Trade & Convention Centre ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/28 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/30 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^ [BUY TICKETS]

03/31 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall ^ [BUY TICKETS]

04/03 – Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort ^ [BUY TICKETS]

04/04 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live ^ [BUY TICKETS]

05/10 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville [BUY TICKETS]

05/14 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple [BUY TICKETS]

^ = w/ Destroy Boys, Speed of Light, Koyo