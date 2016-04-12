Members of Pelican, Locrian, and Bloodiest Team Up for RLYR

Photo: Mark Dawursk

You can always spot a Pelican song when you hear one. That’s pretty impressive considering the (mostly) instrumental band has no identifiable vocals to speak of. But that guitar tone, you can recognize that instantly. It’s that thick, resonating blast of droning loudness that rattles your brain around. You can thank Trevor de Brauw for your reverberating brain cells. For over ten years, the guitarist has been lending his style to the band that is at times beautifully atmospheric and at others, punishingly brutal.

Now, de Brauw is bringing this duality to a new band called RLYR (pronounced “Relayer” if you’re curious). Joining him are Steven Hess of Locrian and Colin DeKuiper of Bloodiest and formerly of Russian Circles. For only three people, RLYR make a fuck-ton of noise on their debut album Delayer. In true epic fashion, the album spreads 42 minutes across only four songs. You can listen to a six-minute track called “Slipstream Summer” below. Go ahead and space out while RLYR gently scrambles your circuits.

RLYR’s Delayer is out on June 17 via Magic Bullet Records and you can pre-order it here. Catch them at the dates below.

<a data-cke-saved-href=”http://magicbulletrecords.bandcamp.com/album/rlyr-delayer” href=”http://magicbulletrecords.bandcamp.com/album/rlyr-delayer”>RLYR – Delayer by RLYR</a>

4/24 – Chicago, IL @ Reggie’s Rock Club (w/ Mutoid Man, Sweet Cobra)

6/17 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch (w/ The Armed)

6/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

6/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class (w/ Axioma)

6/20 – Ithaca, NY @ Chanticleer Loft (w/ Twin Lords)

6/21 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott (w/ United Nations, Nomad Stones)

6/22 – New York, NY @ St Vitus (w/ United Nations)

6/23 – Washington, DC @ DC9 (w/ TONE)

6/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

6/25 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (w/ Castle, Mos Generator)

6/26 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ Cloakroom)