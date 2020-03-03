roasted-garlic-dip-recipe

Makes about 2 cups

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

5 heads garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces|225 grams cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup|120 grams sour cream

1 teaspoon chile flakes

1 teaspoon minced dill

1 lemon

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

crispy garlic, to garnish

fresh bread, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Trim ¼-inch off the top of each head of garlic. Place each head on an individual piece of foil and drizzle each with the olive oil. Wrap in the foil and roast until the garlic is tender, about 45 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle, then squeeze the garlic into a bowl of a food processor along with the cream cheese, sour cream, chili flakes, and dill. Zest in the lemon and squeeze in the juice and purée until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Garnish with the crispy garlic and serve with fresh bread.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .