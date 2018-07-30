Watch Robyn Attend Robyn-Themed Party in New Short Film

Swedish pop singer Robyn will release her first new album since 2010’s Body Talk “some time this year.” After teasing a new single called “Missing U” last week, she’s now released a short film to accompany the song. Directed by Danilo Parra, the video is made up of interviews with the organizers and fans of This Is Killing You, a Robyn-themed party in Brooklyn. It follows the singer herself as she travels to Williamsburg to attend the event in person. Watch it in full at the top of the page. “Missing U” will hit streaming services on Wednesday.

