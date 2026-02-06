VICE
Robyn Just Announced the Sexistential Tour for 2026

Each North American stop will feature a different opener, including Peaches, Lykke Li, horsegiirL, and more.

Swedish pop superstar Robyn has just announced a headlining world tour for 2026.

Dubbed the Sexistential Tour, the lengthy international outing comes in support of the singer’s brand-new album, Sexistential. European fans are in luck, with the majority of dates covering northwestern Europe, including a 10-date residency in Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena with Harry Styles.

robyn tour 2026
AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Singer-songwriter Robyn performs onstage during weekend two, day three of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 04, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

There’ll be a three-date hometown residency in Stockholm at Avicii Arena before the Sexistential Tour finally heads stateside for six North American dates in September, including Los Angeles, Mexico City, Brooklyn, and Chicago.

Plus, each North American stop will feature a different opener, including Peaches, Lykke Li, horsegiirL, and more. Get the full tour routing and lineup details below.

How to get tickets to Robyn’s Sexistential tour

Artist presale for Robyn’s Sexistential Tour will begin Wednesday, February 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. General onsale to the general public on Friday, February 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Set your reminder now!

You can also get Robyn tickets on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Robyn Sexistential TOur dates 2026

05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
05/30 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
06/04 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~
06/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ~

06/24 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena *
06/26 — Glasgow, United Kingdom @ OVO Hydro +
06/27 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live ^&
06/30 — Brussels, Belgium @ ING Arena +

07/01 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena *
07/03 — London, United Kingdom @ The O2 #
07/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena %&
07/11 — Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena @
07/14 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena @
07/16 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena +&$
07/17 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena +&$
07/18 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena +&$

09/08 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem !
09/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center @
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ♣
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ☼
09/19 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes §
09/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ¥

10/30 — Torino, Italy @ C2C Festival
11/21 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena
11/24 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

~ = w/ Harry Styles
* = w/ Erika de Casier
+ = w/ Smerz
^ = w/ 808 State
# = w/ Saya Gray
% = w/ Mechatok
@ = w/ Romy
& = w/ Zhala
$ = w/ Becky and the Birds
! = w/ Nourished by Time
♣ = w/ Peaches
☼ = w/ Grace Ives
§ = w/ Lykke Li
¥ = w/ horsegiirL

