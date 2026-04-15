Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote Snub Has People Wondering How Important Their Vote Really Is (Again)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced its class of 2026 inductees on April 13. Oasis, Billy Idol, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan, and many others made the cut. However, fans of New Edition were left disappointed. Despite earning more than one million votes on the fan ballot, the Boston R&B group didn’t make it into the Rock Hall this year.

That may seem like the fan vote doesn’t count at all, but that isn’t exactly the case. Most of the time, artists who dominate the fan vote end up on the list. But sometimes, they don’t. This year, it happened to New Edition. In 2025, it happened to Phish.

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Dave Matthews Band won the fan vote in 2020, but were still left off the Rock Hall ballot

Truth is, every fan vote is calculated as one single ballot in the larger pool of Rock Hall voters. The idea of one million votes counting for less than 1% of the voting body may seem absurd or even broken beyond comprehension. But the fan vote is just one part of the whole.

Perhaps, in the grand scheme of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, allowing one million votes to count individually for one artist would skew the process.

“[The fan vote is] a great way to have the public weigh in,” Rock Hall Foundation chairman John Sykes said in 2025. “However, you may have a [worthy] artist who doesn’t have a strong fan club or active group of supporters, and we don’t want the fan club being able to lobby their artist into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.”

So What’s the Actual Purpose of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Fan Vote?

The fan vote may not carry the same weight in the process as the Hall of Fame voting body. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely useless. It serves more as a way to gauge the climate around a particular artist than as a deciding factor in nominations.

Winning the fan vote is a sign of a strong fanbase, for one. It also measures the excitement around that artist when faced with the possibility of Rock Hall induction. In other words, fans who believe their favorite artist is long overdue for the honor won’t hesitate to cast their vote. And if that artist doesn’t make it this year, they’ll most likely be nominated the following year again.

The fan vote isn’t something nominees need to worry about securing. That is, if they care about getting into the Rock Hall at all. On the surface, it seems like a broken system. But there’s the possibility that the fan vote is actually an indicator of worthiness in the eyes of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Which, of course, is a broken system of its own. There’s a chance that none of it is really that important anyway, in the grand scheme of things. However, for those who view the Rock Hall as an honor and a privilege, New Edition could have its due in the coming years.

Dave Matthews Band made it in 2024, after sweeping the fan vote. So far, the same can’t be said for Phish, to the outrage of their devoted fans. But, after all, stranger things have happened.