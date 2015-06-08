Salsa De Hormiga Recipe

Ingredients

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup canola oil

handful of whole “Japones” chilis, dried

handful of whole chiles de arbol, dried

3 habaneros, dried

“three fingers worth” oregano

“three fingers worth” cumin seeds

“three fingers worth” thyme

“three fingers worth” marjoram

“three fingers worth” black peppercorns

one head garlic, peeled

3 cinnamon sticks

1/2 tablet Mexican-style chocolate (such as Abuelita’s)

1 small nub of fresh ginger, peeled

10 bay leaves, dried

1 teaspoon white sugar

1/2 white onion, peeled and sliced

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

1. In a medium-sized skillet over medium heat, heat up the two oils until right before smoking.

2. Add the chilis, stem and all, and fry in the oil until nicely browned and extremely aromatic. Remove chilis from heat and let oil cool.

3. In a blender, combine all ingredients (except for the chilis) with the chili-infused oil. Blend until smooth.

4. When mixture is smooth, add the chilis and pulse until the texture is chunky. Salt to taste and enjoy.

