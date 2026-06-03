God of War Laufey Release Date May Have Been Teased by Insider

The God of War Laufey release date may have quietly been teased by an insider. Following the game’s reveal at State of Play, comments from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier have sparked speculation that the new God of War game could release much sooner than many players expected.

Screenshot: PlayStation

When God of War Laufey was revealed at the State of Play on June 2, players were surprised that it didn’t have a release date. The game’s 20-minute gameplay trailer didn’t even have a potential launch year listed. This led many to speculate that the new God of War title was years away from release. However, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the game is releasing sooner than some may have expected.

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The God of War Laufey release date is likely in 2027. In a post on BlueSky, Schreier revealed that the new God of War game isn’t years away. “For what it’s worth, I wouldn’t read too much into God of War Laufey not getting a release date or window – in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one isn’t years away.” When users pressed the Bloomberg reporter on whether the game would be released in 2028, he replied, “definitely not”.

Screenshot: BlueSky Jason Schreier

So if God of War Laufey isn’t a 2028 title, and it’s not “years away” – this led many to speculate that 2027 is the game’s likely release window. Now, it should be made clear, Schreier never said the God of War Laufey release date is in 2027. However, many now believe this will be its launch year, following the veteran journalist’s teases about the project. For what it’s worth, we’ve also heard from various leaks that the game is far along in development.

Could God of War Laufey Also Release on PS6?

Screenshot: PlayStation

With the God of War Laufey release date looking to be in 2027, this has also led many to speculate whether it could be a PS6 title as well. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation of this being the case. Although, interestingly, the State of Play didn’t actually list any platform logos at the end of its lengthy trailer.

Even more intriguing is that a major hardware leaker that PS6 will go into production in early 2027 and launch at the end of that year. Granted, this was before the worldwide RAM-shortage crisis and exploding hardware component prices. So it’s completely up in the air if PS6 even has the potential to launch next year.

Screenshot: PlayStation

However, assuming PS6 does release during the Holiday 2027 season, it would be pretty surprising to not see the new God of War title also debut alongside it. That said, this is pure speculation at this point. Based on current reports, it does appear that God of Wary Laufey has a good chance of releasing sometime in 2027.