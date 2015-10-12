Salsa Roja Recipe

“The only possible way to screw this up is by NOT using ripe tomatoes. The best time to make this is when tomatoes are in season, but if you can find good tomatoes during the winter, then by all means, go ahead.”

Servings: 2 cups

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 3 hours

Ingredients



1 ½ pounds|680 grams ripe heirloom tomatoes, cored and quartered

1 each jalapeño, seeded, (or unseeded if you like spicy) and divided

1 small onion, roughly chopped and divided

1 lime, juiced

a few sprigs cilantro, chopped

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Put ⅔ of the tomatoes in a blender. Remove the pulp from the remaining tomatoes and throw them into the blender with the other tomatoes. Set the pulp-less tomatoes aside. Blend the pulpy tomatoes, along with the first half of the jalapeño and onion and add it to a pot along with a solid pinch of salt. Simmer over low for about an hour until almost all of the liquid has evaporated. Remove the pot from heat and let it cool to room temperature. While the tomatoes are cooking down, put the pulp-less tomatoes along with the second half of the jalapeño and onion measurements into a food processor. Process until chunky but not totally broken down. Alternately, chop everything very finely by hand. Stir the raw tomatoes into the cooked tomatoes after they have cooled. Add the lime juice and cilantro and salt to taste. Let the salsa sit for at least a couple hours before using so all those flavors meld. Serve with tortilla chips or spoon over whatever your heart desires.

