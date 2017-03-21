Sampha’s Tiny Desk Concert Is a Heavenly Experience

Sampha never disappoints. The London singer’s highly anticipated debut album Process was gifted to the world in February and provided what we’ve grown to love from him: his silky, calming voice over delicate keys. Drake enjoys him so much that he gave him a song of his own on More Life, “4422.” Just three days after that song was introduced to the world, we have more Sampha content to sit with. The singer recently paid a visit to the NPR offices to deliver a Tiny Desk concert. During the spirited performance, he sang songs from Process like “Plastic 100°C,” “(No One Knows Me) Like the Piano,” and “Blood On Me.” Watch the video below.

