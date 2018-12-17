Sashimi Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

for the salad:

2 ounces|57 grams kale, thinly sliced

1 bunch frisée

1 bunch watercress, leaves and tender stems

1 (8-ounce|227 gram) fillet boneless and skinless sea bream or snapper

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Videos by VICE

for the dressing:

¼ cup|60 ml fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon fish sauce

for serving:

½ small red onion, finely chopped

5 chives, thinly sliced

1 scallion, thinly sliced

shiso flowers, for garnish

Directions

Prepare the salad: Toss all the greens together and lay on a serving platter. Prepare the fish: Gently score the fish on the skin-side, then thinly slice it. Toss it with the salt, then spread it evenly over the bed of greens. Make the dressing: Whisk everything in a small bowl and drizzle over the entire salad. To serve, top the salad with the chives, scallion, red onion, and Shiso flowers. Serve immediately.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.