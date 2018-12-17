Sashimi Salad Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
for the salad:
2 ounces|57 grams kale, thinly sliced
1 bunch frisée
1 bunch watercress, leaves and tender stems
1 (8-ounce|227 gram) fillet boneless and skinless sea bream or snapper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
for the dressing:
¼ cup|60 ml fresh orange juice
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon fish sauce
for serving:
½ small red onion, finely chopped
5 chives, thinly sliced
1 scallion, thinly sliced
shiso flowers, for garnish
Directions
- Prepare the salad: Toss all the greens together and lay on a serving platter.
- Prepare the fish: Gently score the fish on the skin-side, then thinly slice it. Toss it with the salt, then spread it evenly over the bed of greens.
- Make the dressing: Whisk everything in a small bowl and drizzle over the entire salad.
- To serve, top the salad with the chives, scallion, red onion, and Shiso flowers. Serve immediately.
