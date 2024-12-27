Over 7,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled Over ‘Health Hazard’

Over 7,000 pounds of Italian sausage have been recalled due to a “health hazard.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) has recently recalled Italian pork sausages from Impero Foods & Meats, Inc.—just in time for the holidays.

The regulatory agencies classified the recall as high risk, meaning “a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

“Impero Foods & Meats, Inc., a Baltimore, Md. establishment, is recalling approximately 7,485 pounds of raw pork sausage products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today,” the USDA wrote.

These recalled, non-inspected products were produced between October 3 and December 19, 2024, and shipped to restaurants and retail locations across Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. They contain the establishment number “EST. 10827.”

“The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer after notification that items may have been produced at a facility that had a suspended grant of inspection,” the USDA continued. “After further investigation, it was determined that the items were produced without the benefit of FSIS inspection.”

However, “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products,” the recall stated. “Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.”

FSIS urges any retailer, restaurant, or consumer to check the sausages and either toss or return them.