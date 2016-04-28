Bury Your Loved Ones and Yourself in School Dance’s New Video for “Field”

If there’s anyone who’s going to write accurate songs about how fucked up and weird love can get, it’s going to be a duo with a name that gets right to the heart of where many people found the first trembling brushes of romance: School Dance. For the past few years, the duo have been playing songs blending electronic and indie to create poignant and moody tracks that latch into your brain. Now they’re set to deliver a whole album’s worth of music with their debut self-titled, and boy are you going to feel some shit!

There’s no better way to get acquainted with these confusing feelings than by watching their new video for the song “Field.” It’s all about how terrifying it can be to develop an intensely close bond with another person—and how quickly ideas of love and niceness can quickly spring to you thinking about dying or your partner dying. It opens with a woman and a man lying around in bed, enjoying each other, and then it transitions to the woman suffocating the man with a pillow out of nowhere (very relatable). She then runs away into the woods, getting her arm cut on a branch, and bathing in the ensuing flow of blood (also pretty relatable). The music shows a capable blend of luscious electronics that create a huge sound, twisting itself from a sense of beauty to feelings of dread. Dread and love are personified in the video, when the woman finally arrives at a beach, burying herself and emotions into the damp, pale sand.

The band’s self-titled debut is coming soon, and they’re heading on tour with Memory Tapes next month. Watch the video below:

Catch the band on tour this spring with Memory Tapes:

May 5 – Toronto, ON – The Comfort Zone

May 6 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount

May 9 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

May 10 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

May 11 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR

May 12 – Columbus, OH – The Basement

May 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Club Cafe

May 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Boot & Saddle

May 19 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

Follow John Hill on Twitter.