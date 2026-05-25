SEGA Teases New Classic Dreamcast Game for the First Time in 18 Years

A classic SEGA Dreamcast game just got its first update in over seven years. According to a new social media post, a new Crazy Taxi could be announced very soon. Could it finally be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026?

SEGA Teases New Crazy Taxi After 7 Years of Silence

Screenshot: SEGA

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over 18 years since we’ve gotten a mainline Crazy Taxi game. Not counting recent mobile releases, the last proper title in the franchise was 2007’s Crazy Taxi: Fare Wars on the PSP. So understandably, players were shocked when the official social media account for the SEGA game made its first update in seven years.

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In a May 21 post on X, the SEGA-run account posted a short Crazy Taxi video clip. The video itself shows very little. It’s essentially a taxi sign that lights up to show that it’s in now in working business. However, many took this teaser to mean that a new Crazy Taxi would be announced soon. And based on recent rumors, this appears to be the case.

Screenshot: X @Crazytaxi

The new Crazy Taxi game was actually first announced at The Game Awards 2023 ceremony with a “work-in-progress” teaser trailer. However, ever since then, we haven’t heard anything about the project. That is, until the official social media account recently made its first update since 2019, breaking years of silence.

What We Know About the New Crazy Taxi So Far

Screenshot: The Game Awards, SEGA

Although SEGA hasn’t confirmed anything, there is speculation that the new Crazy Taxi game will be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026 on June 5. This would make sense as to why the social media account posted the teaser recently. However, we actually know quite a bit about the game based on previous leaks, rumors, and developer interviews.

Here is what we know so far about the new game so far:

According to SEGA’s Kenji Kanno, the new Crazy Taxi will be a “large-scale, open-world, massively multiplayer driving game.”

Rumors claim a new trailer could be revealed at Summer Game Fest 2026.

The new Crazy Taxi is reportedly being built using Unreal Engine, with 2024 leaks specifically pointing to Unreal Engine 5.

Previous leaks claim the game will be similar to the original Dreamcast title, while adding a major multiplayer mode and cosmetic DLC.

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Of course, we should take some of this with a major grain of salt. However, based on producer Kenji Kanno’s previous comments, it does appear the new game will be an open-world title that focuses heavily on multiplayer. Of course, development plans could have changed over time, as that interview was almost two years ago.

Regardless, the latest Crazy Taxi social media update is big news for fans of the SEGA Dreamcast. It looks like they’ll finally get a new game in the classic franchise for the first time in almost two decades.