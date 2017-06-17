Serrano Salsa Recipe

Makes about 1 cup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces|50 ml vegetable oil

15 or 20 serrano peppers, depending on how spicy you want your salsa, stemmed and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

½ white onion, roughly chopped

1 teaspoon garlic salt

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oil in small saucepan over medium. Add in the peppers, garlic, and onion and cook until golden, about 10 to 15 minutes. Cooking time will grant the sauce its color, green or light brown. Transfer to a blender along with the garlic salt. Purée until smooth and season with salt.

