Sherry Mojito Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

for the Earl Grey simple syrup:

2 Earl Grey tea bags

2 cups granulated sugar

Videos by VICE

for the cocktail:

10 mint leaves

¼ cup|50 ml La Gitana Manzanilla en rama

15 ml Earl Grey syrup

10 ml fresh lemon juice

10 ml fresh lime juice

soda, to finish

mint sprigs, to garnish

Directions

Make the syrup: Bring 1 cup water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the tea bags and let steep for 10 minutes. Remove the tea bags and add the sugar to the saucepan. Bring to a low simmer and cook until the sugar has dissolved. Cool completely. Syrup will keep, covered and refrigerated, for up to 1 month. Make the cocktail: Clap the mint leaves and add to a highball glass. Pour all of the ingredients, except the soda, into the glass. Fill the glass with cubed ice. Pour the soda water into the glass and spread the Mint leaves evenly amongst the drink. Stir for approximately 5 seconds to combine ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.