Shroomy Risotto Recipe

Servings: 4

Ingredients

5 grams dried psychedelic mushrooms

¾ cup rice

1 ½ cup stock

½ tablespoon garlic

½ small red onion

½ cup grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

½ cup fresh chopped basil

pinch of black pepper

pinch of tarragon

pinch of salt

⅛ cup tomato paste

Directions

1. Warm ½ cup of stock until lukewarm and steep psychedelic mushrooms in it for 30 minutes. Remove mushrooms from stock and set aside. Over medium heat, mix the rice with psilocybin-infused stock and the rest of the regular stock. Stir regularly for about 30 minutes until mixture becomes thick and creamy.

2. In a skillet, sauté garlic, red onion, basil, black pepper, tarragon, salt, and tomato paste over low heat for about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste mixture to rice and stock mixture. Add psychedelic mushrooms and grated cheese. Garnish with fresh basil and serve hot.

